Fire Restrictions to Be Lifted on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Fire managers say they plan to lift Stage 1 fire restrictions this weekend.

The restrictions will be lifted Saturday on all federal, state and private lands in south-central Idaho, according to a multi-agency news release issued Thursday. Fire managers, however, are cautioning people to still use caution.

Potential wildfires can still start even when fire restrictions are lifted, managers said, noting “the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.” They remind the public of the following tips to help prevent fires: