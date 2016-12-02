Firearms for Christmas

The gun guys joined us again this week on Top Story. You can listen to our discussion and hear about popular models and how you might still be able to surprise a loved one with the gift of self-defense. You may also get a better idea about just who is buying and using firearms. We get a fair number of women calling the program. It’s a sign they’re realizing a firearm is an equalizer if you encounter a thug who doesn’t mean you well. We’re also asking you to email questions and topics for future shows.