Firefighters Battle Wind-driven Blaze South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A brush fire reported late this morning south of Twin Falls remains active, according to a spokeswoman with the Bureau of Land Management.

The Cottonwood Creek Fire, about 8 miles south of Twin Falls, is being influenced by wind, said BLM’s Kelsey Brizendine.

“It’s pretty active,” she said. “There are some wind shifts that are causing some issues.”

The fire, which was reported about 11:30 a.m. today and whose cause is currently undetermined, has so far burned about 125 acres. One structure is in danger, Brizendine said, and so firefighters are focusing efforts on protecting it.

Four engines are currently on scene as is one aircraft.

"It's running, that's for sure," she said.