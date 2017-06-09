First Ever Tail Wag Walk Coming To Twin Falls

The Magic Valley Pet Fest this year will include the first annual Tail Wag Walk with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

The Pet Fest is Saturday June 24th and runs from 10am-4pm at CSI. The Tail Wag Walk will be before the event with registration starting at 8:30 and the walk beginning at 9. The walk is a fun 1 or 2 mile journey around CSI for you and your pets. Register in advance at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for $20 which includes your entry to the Pet Fest afterwards.