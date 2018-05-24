First Responders Expo Planned for June in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A first responders expo is scheduled for mid-June.

The expo – presented by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and Twin Falls Reform Church – is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 at the corner of Pole Line Road and Grand View Drive.

The event, which is free and open to the public, recognizes local first responders and gives them a chance to show off old and new equipment.