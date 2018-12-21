Fish and Game Has a Gift Idea for Your Favorite Hunter

If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has a suggestion: gift certificates for a Super Hunt entry.

That's good news if you have an outdoorsman or -woman in your life.

The Super Hunt drawings are for individual deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunts, and Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species, according to the department in a news release.

Winners of Super Hunt drawings can participate in any open hunt in Idaho for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose with a tag for that species, including general hunts and controlled hunts, according to the department in a news release. Super Hunt tags are in addition to other tags, meaning if winners draw a controlled hunt tag or purchase a general season tag, they can still participate in these hunts.

No license is needed to enter and hunters can enter as many times as the like. Entries can be obtained in the hunters name online or at any Fish and Game license vendor. Drawings will be in June and August 2019.

Fish and Game says fishing and hunting licenses may also be purchased as gifts.

