JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday it is imposing Stage 1 fire restrictions on Wildlife Management Areas across southern Idaho.

The restrictions are in place due to increased fire risk and apply to WMAs and fishing access areas owned or managed by Fish and Game, including the Magic Valley counties of Twin Falls, Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka.

Other counties affected are Ada, Adams, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Boise, Bonneville, Butte, Canyon, Caribou, Clark, Elmore, Fremont, Franklin, Gem, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power, Teton, Valley and Washington.

Fish and Game says,

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire is prohibited except within a designated recreation site, within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency, or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure.

For additional information, including some exemptions, click here to view the full news release.