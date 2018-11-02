Fish and Game Issues Salvage Order at Blackfoot Pond

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX) – If you like catching fish and don’t mind driving a ways for it, you might want to visit the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for the pond due to the city of Blackfoot shutting off water to the pond by early December. Once that happens, water levels will become unsuitable for fish to survive.

Fish and Game said during salvage,

Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

The salvage order is in effect through Dec. 31. For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.