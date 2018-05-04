Fish and Game: Leave Baby Wildlife Alone

Each spring a myriad of baby birds, ducklings, fawn mule deer, calf elk, bear cubs, baby raccoons, fox and rabbits are taken from the outdoors and brought to Fish and Game. The unfortunate part of these well-intended "rescues" is that in most cases, the animal was not lost, abandoned, or orphaned.

It's human nature to want to help a young animal that seems to be alone or abandoned, but taking it out of its environment can create unnecessary problems for the young animal. It also is illegal for people to keep and raise most species of wildlife in Idaho. The best approach is to curb the tender feelings of wanting to help and leave the animal undisturbed.