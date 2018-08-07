Fish and Game: Low Oxygen Cause of Recent Fish Deaths

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says insufficient oxygen was the cause of recent fish deaths in the Snake River immediately below American Falls Dam.

The department received calls over the weekend about dead fish in the area, according to a new release, which prompted the investigation. A number of fish died due to lack of oxygen, including trout and sturgeon.

Fish and Game says oxygen levels have since returned to normal, "and reports from anglers on Aug. 6 have been good for both trout and sturgeon."