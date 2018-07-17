Fish and Game Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Hunting Seasons

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game would like the public’s comment on two proposed hunting seasons.

The seasons are sage grouse and red squirrel, with the former having two options: 1) same as the season offered in 2017; and 2) close the northwest portion of Owyhee County to hunting in 2018. According to a news release,

This area has been impacted by the 2015 Soda Fire. Counts of males on leks have declined from 160 birds in 2015 to 69 in 2018. In addition, recent information from radio-collared birds indicates this population is experiencing high mortality and may be isolated from the remainder of Owyhee County.

For red squirrel, Fish and Game commissioners reclassified red squirrels to an upland game animal last August, a move that was formalized by the Legislature. The proposed season would run concurrent with rabbit and hare seasons, Aug. 30 through March 31 with a daily bag limit of eight and a possession limit of 24.