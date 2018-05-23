Fish Stocking Planned at These Regional Waters in Time for Holiday Weekend
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – For anglers planning to get out this Memorial Day weekend and do some fishing, there are many family-friendly waters that will be ready.
At least 20 waters will be stocked by Idaho Department of Fish and Game this week for the big summer-kickoff weekend. Fish stocked are 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout.
All stocking is tentative and dependent on weather and water conditions, but destinations in the Magic Valley region scheduled for fish stocking this week, between May 21 and 25, include the following locales, followed by the number of fish to be stocked:
Wood Duck Pond, 100
Crystal Lake, 750
Snake River at Niagara Springs, 475
South Fork Boise River, 425
Frank Oster No. 1, 950
Riley Creek, 95
Filer/L Q Drain Ponds, 712
Little Wood River, 330
Scott's Pond, 684
Trapper Creek, 220
Rock Creek, 200
Big Wood River, 408
Camas P No. 02, 950
Dollar Lake, 95
Gavers Lagoon, 712
Lake Creek Lake , 330
Lava Lake, 684
Little Wood River, 220
Little Wood River, 200
Penny Lake, 408