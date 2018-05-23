JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – For anglers planning to get out this Memorial Day weekend and do some fishing, there are many family-friendly waters that will be ready.

At least 20 waters will be stocked by Idaho Department of Fish and Game this week for the big summer-kickoff weekend. Fish stocked are 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout.

All stocking is tentative and dependent on weather and water conditions, but destinations in the Magic Valley region scheduled for fish stocking this week, between May 21 and 25, include the following locales, followed by the number of fish to be stocked: