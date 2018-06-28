Fisherman In Southwest Idaho To Face Judge In Poaching Case

A Boise man will have to face the music for ignoring a fellow fisherman that tried to prevent him from leaving an area of the Snake River with a large fish he caught riding shotgun in his car.

According to the Department of Fish and Game press release, Michael Melton, 33, failed to release a two-foot sturgeon he hauled in June 17 while fishing near Murphy. Another man, who witnessed Melton put the fish in his automobile, reported his license plate number after the man refused to obey the catch and release law. Melton is now required to attend court over the matter, and will likely have his fishing license revoked.