Most of us are on a budget and let's face it: we're still paying off Christmas. If things are a little tight but you still want to make Valentines Day plans, here are five things you can do around Twin Falls for $50 or less.

Miracle Hot Springs

For $28 dollars, you could take a relaxing soak in a VIP Private pool at Miracle Hot Springs in Hagerman . If you exclude the gas it takes to get there, you've got $20 left over for a pizza. Miracle tells me the VIP rooms are going very fast, so if you want to book one, I'd get on it. (208)543-6002

Magic Valley Cinema 13 at the Magic Valley Mall. Townsquare Media, Brad Weiser

Movies

It seems a little cliche and probably not very romantic but $40 will get you a night at the movies . Let's see... $9.25 per ticket x 2 will get you both in for $18.50. If you share a large popcorn, you're going to shell out $6.50 (free refill) and two medium drinks @ $5.50 each will set you back another $11.00. That puts your total evening at $37.00. I realize my math is off by $2 but I'm assuming you hit the dollar store on the way to the movie for a bag of Skittles and some Red Vines and you'll be smuggling those in a purse.

Mikhail Kokhanchikov

Bowling

Laugh all you want. I took my wife bowling on our first date and we had a blast. You could each play two games, including shoe rentals for $26 at Bowladrome . And I know this isn't exactly a candlelight dinner but you can get a couple burgers, fries and a pitcher of beer with your remaining $24.

Faulkner Planetarium

I think the planetarium is overlooked as a 'date night' option but it's a nice deviation from the norm. Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday this year. The Faulkner Planetarium hosts shows at 7:00pm and 8:00pm on Saturdays. Tickets are $8.00 per adult so you're into it for $16.00 for a couple. For $25.98 you can get two plates of spaghetti at Carinos . I suggest you skip drinks in favor of water so you can use the remaining $8 to tip your waitress. Always, ALWAYS, tip your server.

Lumina Stock

Spa Day for Two

If you're looking to relax, Planet Beach in Twin Falls is offering a couples massage and sauna for $49. They'll even throw in a box of chocolates for your Valentine. Planet Beach is at 1111 Blue Lakes North in Twin in the Centre Pointe Plaza. (208-732-0772)