Flood Warning and Advisories For Lincoln & Minidoka County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- More flooding is expected in parts of the Magic Valley today as snow melts off higher elevations. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a Flood Advisory for Lincoln County because of minor flooding in poor drainage areas, it is in effect until just before noon today. Lincoln County emergency management officials reported rain caused minor flooding in the eastern part of the county, but other areas included Shoshone, Richfield, and Dietrich.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

A Flood Warning has also been extended for southern Minidoka County that continues to see flooding in some areas forcing authorities to close off several roads, the warning extends until 2:15 p.m. today.

Officials reported more than a dozen roads were blocked because of deep water covering them. The communities of Minidoka and Acequia could see flooding. The Weather Service advises people to:

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Here is the last list posted by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office of road closures in the county:

ROAD CLOSURES!

1000 N to Meridian on 100 W

1000 N to 1100 N on 100 W

700 n to 800 N on 100 W

300 N Meridian to 100 W

100 N to 200 N on 850 W

Free sandbags are also available at the Fairgrounds near the race track. The sheriff's office says anyone with questions can call Minidoka County Dispatch 208-434-2320.

