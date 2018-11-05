Florida Woman Survives 100 Foot Plunge Off Road in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Florida woman was injured Friday after her small SUV plunged 100 feet near Galena Summit in Blaine County. The sheriff's office says Jennifer Rose, age 48, of Rosemary Beach, was treated at the scene and later taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Blaine County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Highway 75 and found a Honda CRV about 100 feet down a steep embankment. The sheriff's office believe the vehicle went off the edge and went airborne. The crash is still under investigation.