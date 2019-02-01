Flu Outbreak Hits Idaho Shutting Down An Entire School District

Fortunately for us here in the Boise area, the influenza outbreak that has recently hit Idaho so hard has not really crept into our neck of the woods. At least not yet. The exact opposite can be said for Eastern Idaho with more than five schools and an entire school district completely shut down today because of the flu.

Idaho School Closures 02/01/19

All schools in the Fremont School District

Teton High School

Basin High School

Tetonia Elementary School

White Pine Charter School

Adams Elementary in Rexburg was closed Tuesday and Wednesday and reopened Thursday

Burton Elementary School, also in Rexburg, closed Thursday and Friday and will resume Monday

East Idaho News reports that most of these schools were already seeing at least 20% of their students not showing up because they're sick or worried about getting sick. Other students who are sick have continued to come to school infecting other students and staff.

Staff members who are not sick will spend today cleaning and sanitizing the schools to help prevent the spread of the influenza virus more than it already has.

Moms and Dads... here's where we need your help. If your child seems like they may have symptoms of a cold or the flu please keep them home. Trust me, I know that kids take advantage of these situations because what kid doesn't want a break from school every now and then but this is not the time to tell them to suck it up and jump on the bus. Please err on the side of caution.

