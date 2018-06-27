Former Gooding School Employee Sentenced After Sex with Teen

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The case is closed in regards to former Gooding School District employee Ann Kuroki.

The 27 year old was in front of Gooding County Court facing two felony counts of injury to a child and one misdemeanor count of dispensing alcohol to a minor.

Kuroki was arrested back in January after it was revealed she had a sexual relationship with a 17 year old boy.

She plead guilty to the charges and reached a plea deal with the prosecution, which at sentencing the judge complied with.

The victim's mother gave an impact statement at sentencing highlighting the struggles her son and their family faced when the hearings were taking place, and how they've overcome the hardships to continue to move forward.

"But you also missed the day that he finally, finally understood that regardless of how smart or capable he is of making his own choices in other aspects of his life, that his then 17 year old mind wasn't developed and mature enough to fathom the severity of the consequences of the situation,” said the victim’s mother Aubrey Cheney. “That he was led into and taken advantage of by someone whose brain is mature enough and did know better."