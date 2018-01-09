Former Idaho Lawmaker Found Dead of Self-inflicted Gunshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a former Idaho lawmaker who was under investigation for possible sexual abuse shot himself to death in his home.

The Canyon County Coroner's office says former Caldwell Rep. Brandon Hixon was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Caldwell home early Tuesday morning. A family member discovered his remains.

Hixon, a Republican, was elected state representative in 2012 and served on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense committees. He resigned from the Statehouse last October as the criminal investigation was underway.

Hixon flew largely under the radar while in the Statehouse, but in recent weeks had an increasing number of brushes with law enforcement. He was arrested twice for drunken driving and was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest last month.