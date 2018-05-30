TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) On Wednesday, a former Twin Falls Police office received 15 years in jail on sexual abuse of a minor charges.

The 5th Judicial District Judge John K. Butler sentenced William A. Jansen to a 2 years fixed, 13 years indeterminate sentence. He was credited for four days in jail.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Jansen pleaded guilty in March to two amended charges of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16; the court dismissed other charges.