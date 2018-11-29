Fort Hall Man Indicted for Beating Trucker with Rocks

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) A Fort Hall man is facing charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury after a Pocatello grand jury indicted him earlier this week. The charges stem from an incident in early September after officials reported an out of state trucker had been assaulted by someone who had broken into his truck while sleeping at a Black Foot truck stop and was assaulted by someone with rocks in his hands. According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Stormy Ray Adakai, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim by intentionally hitting the man in the face and head with rocks that resulted in serious injury. Adakai could be facing up to ten years in prison, fine up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.