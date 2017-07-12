Free Airplane Rides with T-shirt purchase at Jerome Airport

The Jerome County Airport is hosting their annual Airport Appreciation Day & Fly-In on July 15th, 2017 with (almost) free airplane rides.

Free airplane rides with the purchase of a $20 T-shirt.

The event starts at 7:30am with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Jerome County Search & Rescue Team.

Children 5-11 / $4.00

12 and up / $6.00

Bring the kids because they're going to love all of the airplanes, helicopters and other aviation vehicles that will be on display.

And the Jerome Airport is hosting free airplane rides with the purchase of a $20 T-Shirt from 8am - 12pm. (Subject to availability. Ask the Jerome Airport about possible restrictions.)

If you have questions about the event, you can contact the Jerome County Airport for more details.