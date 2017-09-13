Free BBQ At CSI For Community And Students

Even if you aren't a student at CSI, you definitely have a reason to be there on Tuesday. Free BBQ!

Yep - free BBQ at CSI. CSI is inviting current and former students plus the entire community to a barbecue from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, September 19th near the CSI tower at the center of campus. Along with the free food they will also have music, games, raffle prizes, and fun for all ages. It’s all free of charge.