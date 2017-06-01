Free Fishing Day is June 10

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Dinner is free on June 10. But it’s all up to you to catch your meal.

It’s Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day. Anglers of all ages, residents and non-residents alike, can fish anywhere in the state on June 10 without a license.

mel-nik/ThinkStock

On that day, staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be at two fisheries in the Magic Valley: the State Fish Hatchery in Hagerman, and Gavers Lagoon at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery. Both events will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who know the Hagerman site will see a few changes this year, according to the department.

“Fishing will not be allowed in the two raceways we have used in the past,” Hatchery Complex Manager Cassie Sundquist said in a prepared statement. “This event has grown to such a size that the raceway fishing event is no longer feasible nor does it provide a realistic fishing experience for the kids.

“To help the youth have a good experience, a section of Riley Creek pond will be roped off for the event and will provide an area for kids 13 and under only, from 9 to noon.”