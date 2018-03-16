Free Help Event in Twin Falls For Parents Sending Kids To College
I've sent 4 of my own kids off to kindergarten and that was hard so I can't imagine the difficulties you can run into when you send them to college. CSI is having a free event to help parents learn what they can and need to do to support and promote their kids through college years.
The event is Saturday, March 17th at 8am in the CSI Taylor Building and is being sponsored by La Fiesta with free breakfast and lunch. You must RSVP in advance in you wish to attend. The help conference is bilingual in both Spanish and English.
RSVP to Alejandra Hernandez at 208-732-6312 or 617-959-5454 or mhernandez@csi.edu.