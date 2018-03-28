Fun Center In Twin Falls Hosting Early Easter Egg Hunt
The Easter festivities are beginning early, with one area fun center planning an egg hunt for Thursday, March 29.
The Mardi Katz Fun Center in Twin Falls is holding their egg hunt from 3-7 PM, at 677 Filer Avenue. They are hosting two different events on Thursday, with one geared toward disabled kids and those under five years old, and a second event for older kids.
The hunt includes two hours of play time at the center, and costs $15 per family. For more details, visit the center's event site.