If you're planning on baking any time soon you might want to check your expiration dates first. No, I don't just mean because a product may be old.

General Mills has issued a recall on their five pound bags of unbleached flour. The announcement Wednesday came after sample testings found the Gold Medal flour may have salmonella in it.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” Jim Murphy, president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division said in a statement.

If you find this kind of flour in your cupboard, you'll want to look to see if your package has an expiration date of "20APR2020KC." General Mills also says the recalled product will have a UPC of "000-16000-19610-0."

The company says if you have any of this flour don't eat it. Instead, you can throw it away -- but save the bar code, product name, and better if used by date. It'll help you get a replacement coupon from their Consumer Relations department. You can reach out to them by clicking here or calling 1-800-230-8103.