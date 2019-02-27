Glenns Ferry School District Cancels School Due to Illness

Glenns Ferry School District has cancelled class on Thursday and Friday Due to Illness.

Several School Districts have had to cancel class this year due to weather-related issues and illness.

The Glenns Ferry School District announced on social media that they are cancelling class on February 27 and February 28 due to illness. Classes should resume on Monday, March 4, 2019.

You can keep up to date on all Twin Falls and Southern Idaho area school closures here or download our station app for updates and push notifications.