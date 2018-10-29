GoFundMe Set Up For Twin Falls Family Who Suffered Tragic Loss

Olivia Johnson, Via GoFundMe

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral services for a Twin Falls' woman who passed away this week.

Olivia Tabashae Johnson passed away on Thursday, October 25. She was originally from Dietrich, Idaho, prior to moving to Twin Falls. She graduated from the College of Southern Idaho in May of 2017, according to her Facebook page.

Her loved ones set up the GoFundMe account to assist with covering expenses in the coming days involving Johnson's services. We offer our condolences and prayers to Johnson's friends and family.

God bless.