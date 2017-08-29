Gold Medalist Makes Endorsement For Idaho Governor
Politics and competitive cycling are both about endurance.
She’s a three time Olympic gold medalist and has two additional gold medals in international competition
Republican Tommy Ahlquist has picked up a major endorsement in his bid to become Idaho’s next Governor. Kristin Armstrong will also serve as co-chair of the Ahlquist Campaign. She’s a three time Olympic gold medalist and has two additional gold medals in international competition. The Boise resident has known the candidate since before he even considered an entry into politics.
Armstrong, who joined us on Top Story, is now retired from cycling. She also isn’t ruling out her own possible political future. You can hear our conversation below: