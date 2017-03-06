Gorgeous New Video of Salmon River Will Make You Want to Get the Boat Out (WATCH)

I must admit that I'm a little behind when it comes to learning about the conservation of Idaho's beautiful rivers. But, I know a gorgeous video when I see one and new footage of the Main Salmon river will make you want to find a boat.

According to the YouTube description, this is the story of Amy Kober. She shares a very simple, but somewhat profound thought at the beginning of this video.

You have to love a place before you're going to care about it and do something for it.

For Amy, that's the Salmon River. Her effort is part of an effort to not only celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, but to also protect these waters for the future.