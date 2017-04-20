Gov’s Workforce Development Task Force to Meet April 24

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho's Workforce Development Task Force will meet next week.

Several presentations will be given during the meeting, scheduled for April 24 in Boise, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Among the topics:

best practices for business and education coordination

government business service models

industry’s role in workforce development

education’s ability to adapt to needs.

Ingram Publishing/ThinkStock

Following the presentations, the task force will hold open discussions and begin writing recommendations based on best practices.

Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter established the task force in January in an effort to find solutions for funding and delivering a skilled workforce for Idaho. Members represent employers in a number of fields and some legislators and educators.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at the J.R. Williams Building in Boise. To view the complete agenda, visit this Labor Department’s webpage.