GQ Suggests You Can Succeed in Business by Selling Your Soul

When I was in college the publication offered instructions on how to dress for work and for developing a servile personality. A handful of brown nosers in my class followed the advice.

GQ is now telling the automatons willing to sell their souls for Regional Manager they can more easily accomplish goals by ignoring God. If you want to succeed in business without a soul you shouldn’t read the Holy Word. The magazine calls it foolish, mean-spirited and violent. Of course, history is never tea and crumpets and being a Christian has never been easy. Mainstream culture is working overtime to make it even harder.