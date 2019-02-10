The Grammys 2019 winners are revealed! The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday (Feb. 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where dozens of music superstars and emerging artists alike gathered to honor and celebrate the music industry.

Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys , the 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This year's notable nominees included Camila Cabello , Ariana Grande , Lady Gaga , Post Malone , the Backstreet Boys , Cardi B and more.

Below, check out the final 2019 Grammys winners list:

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Colors" by Beck

"Havana (Live)" by Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" by Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" by Lady Gaga — WINNER

"Better Now" by Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Fall in Line" by Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER

"Say Something" by Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila by Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life by Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener by Ariana Grande — WINNER

Shawn Mendes by Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma by P!nk

Reputation by Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love is Here to Stay by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

My Way by Willie Nelson — WINNER

Nat "King" Cole & Me by Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) by Seal

The Music...The Mem'Ries...The Magic! by Barbra Streisand

Best Gospel Performance/Song

" You Will Win" by Jekalyn Carr and Allen Carr

You Will Win" by Jekalyn Carr and Allen Carr "Won't He Do It" by Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" by Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin — WINNER

"Cycles" by Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE

"A Great Work" by Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsay, Alvin Richardson and Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Gospel Album

One Nation Under God by Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place by Tori Kelly — WINNER

Make Room by Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side by The Walls Group

A Great Work by Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Dance Record

"Northern Soul" by Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" by Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" by Fisher

"Electricity" by Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson — WINNER

"Ghost Voices" by Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity by Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide by Justice — WINNER

Treehouse by Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides by Sophie

Lune Rouge by TOKiMONSTA

Best Latin Pop Album

Prometo by Pablo Alboran

Sincera by Claudia Brant — WINNER

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latino Americano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 by Natalia Lafourcade

Vives by Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Claroscura by Aterciopelados

by Aterciopelados Coastcity by Coastcity

Encanto Tropical by Monsier Perine

Gourmet by Orishas

Aztlan by Zoe — WINNER

Best Recording Package

Be The Cowboy by Mitski

Love Yourself: Tear by BTS

Masseduction by St Vincent — WINNER

The Offering by The Chairman

Well Kept Thing by Foxhole

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) by Guns N' Roses

I'll Be Your Girl by The Decemberists

Pacific Northwest '73-'74': The Complete Recordings by Grateful Dead

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic — WINNER

Too Many Bad Habits by Johnny Nicholas

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Emancipation Procrastination by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band by Steve Gadd Band — WINNER

Modern Lore by Julian Lage

Laid Black by Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 by Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

"Four Out of Five" by Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell —WINNER

"Made An America" by The Fever 333

"Highway Tune" by Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" by Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

"Condemned to the Gallows" by Between the Buried and Me

"Honeycomb" by Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" by High on Fire — WINNER

"Betrayer" by Trivium

"On My Teeth" by Underoath

Best Rock Song

"Black Smoke Rising" by Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" by Tyler Joseph, songwriter (21 Pilots)

"MANTRA" by Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, Songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseducation" by Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent) — WINNER

"Rats" by Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog by Alice in Chains

M A N I A by Fall Out Boy

Prequelle by Ghost

From the Fires by Greta Van Fleet — WINNER

Pacific Daydream by Weezer

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile — WINNER

Things Have Changed by Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness by John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone by Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth by The Wood Brothers

Best Folk Album

Whistle Down The Wind by Joan Baez

Black Cowboys by Dom Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads by Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden by Iron & Wine

All Ashore by Punch Brothers — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do by The Milk Carton Kids

Colors by Beck — WINNER

Earthtones by Bahamas

Head Over Heels by Chromeo

Voicenotes by Charlie Puth

Best Alternative Music Album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino by Arctic Monkeys

Colors by Beck — WINNER

Utopia by Bjork

American Utopia by David Byrne

Masseducation by St. Vincent

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams — WINNER

Best R&B Performance

"Long as I Live" by Toni Braxton

"Summer" by The Carters

"Y O Y" by Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar — WINNER

"First Began" by PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Bet Ain't Worth The Hand" by Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight" by Bettye LaVette

"Honest" by Major

"How Deep is Your Love" by PJ Morton featuring Yebba — WINNER

"Made for Love" by Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

"Boo'd Up" by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai) — WINNER

"come Through and Chill" by Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" by Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" by H.E.R., Darhyl Camper Jr, Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" by Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love by The Carters — WINNER

The Kids Are Alright by Chloe X Halle

Christ Dave and The Drumhedz by Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

War & Leisure by Miguel

by Miguel Ventriloquism by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes by Toni Braxton

Good Thing by Leon Bridges

Honestly by Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. by H.E.R. — WINNER

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) by PJ Morton

Best Reggae Album

As The World Turns by Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever by Etana

Rebellion Rises by Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time by Protoje

44/876 by Sting and Shaggy — WINNER

Best Rap Performance

"Be Careful" by Cardi By

"Nice For What" by Drake — WINNER

"King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin'" by Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Like I Do" by Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" by 6lack featuring J. Cole

"This is America" by Childish Gambino — WINNER

"All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

"God's Plan" by Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) — WINNER

"King's Dead" by Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" by R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" by Khalif Brown, Roget Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Jon Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Bid Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" by K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B — WINNER

Swimming by Mac Miller

Victory Lap by Nipsey Hussle

Daytona by Pusha T

by Pusha T Astroworld by Travis Scott

Best World Music Album

Deran by Bombino

Fenfo by Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times by Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

Freedom by Soweto Gospel Choir — WINNER

The Lost Songs of World War II by Yiddish Glory

Best Spoken Word Album

Accessory To War by Courtney B. Vance

Calypso by David Sedaris

Creative Quest by Questlove

Faith - A Journey For All by Jimmy Carter — WINNER

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

Best Country Solo Performance

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" by Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" by Maren Morris

"Butterflies" by Kacey Musgraves — WINNER

"Millionaire" by Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" by Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Shoot Me Straight" by Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" by Dan + Shay — WINNER

"When Someone Stops Loving You" by Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" by Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

"Break up In The End" by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" by Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris featuring Vince Gil)

"I Lived It" by Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) — WINNER

"Tequila" by Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan +Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" by Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album

Unapologetically by Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe by Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves — WINNER

Volume 2 by Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation by Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation by Dave Chappelle — WINNER

Noble Ape by Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers by Fred Armisen

Tamborine by Chris Rock

Best Music Video

"Apes---" by The Carters

"This Is America" by Childish Gambino — WINNER

"I'm Not Racist" by Joyner Lucas

"PYNK" by Janelle Monae

"Mumbo Jumbo" by Tierra Whack

Best Music Film

Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy — WINNER



Itzhak

The King

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman — WINNER



Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Black Panther — WINNER



Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"All The Stars" by Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, Songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

"Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper) — WINNER

"This is Me" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman ensemble)

Record of the Year

"I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"The Joke" by Brandi Carlile

"This is America" by Donald Glover — WINNER

"God's Plan" by Drake

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Album of the Year

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile - By the Way I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Post Malone - Beerbongs and Bentleys

Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour — WINNER



Black Panther : The Album featuring Kendrick Lamar(soundtrack)

Song of the Year

"All The Stars" by Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"Boo'd Up" by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

"God's Plan" by Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korson, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib

"In My Blood" by Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

"The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

"The Middle" by Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

"This is America" by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson — WINNER

Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa — WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith