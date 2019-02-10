Grammys 2019 Winners List: Find Out Who Won at This Year’s Grammy Awards
The Grammys 2019 winners are revealed! The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday (Feb. 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where dozens of music superstars and emerging artists alike gathered to honor and celebrate the music industry.
Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the 2019 Grammy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
This year's notable nominees included Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, the Backstreet Boys, Cardi B and more.
Below, check out the final 2019 Grammys winners list:
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Colors" by Beck
- "Havana (Live)" by Camila Cabello
- "God Is A Woman" by Ariana Grande
- "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" by Lady Gaga — WINNER
- "Better Now" by Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Fall in Line" by Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
- "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys
- "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
- "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER
- "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
- "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Camila by Camila Cabello
- Meaning Of Life by Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener by Ariana Grande — WINNER
- Shawn Mendes by Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma by P!nk
- Reputation by Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love is Here to Stay by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
- My Way by Willie Nelson — WINNER
- Nat "King" Cole & Me by Gregory Porter
- Standards (Deluxe) by Seal
- The Music...The Mem'Ries...The Magic! by Barbra Streisand
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "You Will Win" by Jekalyn Carr and Allen Carr
- "Won't He Do It" by Koryn Hawthorne
- "Never Alone" by Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin — WINNER
- "Cycles" by Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE
- "A Great Work" by Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsay, Alvin Richardson and Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Gospel Album
- One Nation Under God by Jekalyn Carr
- Hiding Place by Tori Kelly — WINNER
- Make Room by Jonathan McReynolds
- The Other Side by The Walls Group
- A Great Work by Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Dance Record
- "Northern Soul" by Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
- "Ultimatum" by Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
- "Losing It" by Fisher
- "Electricity" by Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson — WINNER
- "Ghost Voices" by Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Singularity by Jon Hopkins
- Woman Worldwide by Justice — WINNER
- Treehouse by Sofi Tukker
- Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides by Sophie
- Lune Rouge by TOKiMONSTA
Best Latin Pop Album
- Prometo by Pablo Alboran
- Sincera by Claudia Brant — WINNER
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latino Americano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 by Natalia Lafourcade
- Vives by Carlos Vives
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- Claroscura by Aterciopelados
- Coastcity by Coastcity
- Encanto Tropical by Monsier Perine
- Gourmet by Orishas
- Aztlan by Zoe — WINNER
Best Recording Package
- Be The Cowboy by Mitski
- Love Yourself: Tear by BTS
- Masseduction by St Vincent — WINNER
- The Offering by The Chairman
- Well Kept Thing by Foxhole
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) by Guns N' Roses
- I'll Be Your Girl by The Decemberists
- Pacific Northwest '73-'74': The Complete Recordings by Grateful Dead
- Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic by Weird Al Yankovic — WINNER
- Too Many Bad Habits by Johnny Nicholas
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- The Emancipation Procrastination by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Steve Gadd Band by Steve Gadd Band — WINNER
- Modern Lore by Julian Lage
- Laid Black by Marcus Miller
- Protocol 4 by Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
- "Four Out of Five" by Arctic Monkeys
- "When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell —WINNER
- "Made An America" by The Fever 333
- "Highway Tune" by Greta Van Fleet
- "Uncomfortable" by Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
- "Condemned to the Gallows" by Between the Buried and Me
- "Honeycomb" by Deafheaven
- "Electric Messiah" by High on Fire — WINNER
- "Betrayer" by Trivium
- "On My Teeth" by Underoath
Best Rock Song
- "Black Smoke Rising" by Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
- "Jumpsuit" by Tyler Joseph, songwriter (21 Pilots)
- "MANTRA" by Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, Songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
- "Masseducation" by Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent) — WINNER
- "Rats" by Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album
- Rainier Fog by Alice in Chains
- M A N I A by Fall Out Boy
- Prequelle by Ghost
- From the Fires by Greta Van Fleet — WINNER
- Pacific Daydream by Weezer
Best Americana Album
- By The Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile — WINNER
- Things Have Changed by Bettye LaVette
- The Tree of Forgiveness by John Prine
- The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone by Lee Ann Womack
- One Drop of Truth by The Wood Brothers
Best Folk Album
- Whistle Down The Wind by Joan Baez
- Black Cowboys by Dom Flemons
- Rifles & Rosary Beads by Mary Gauthier
- Weed Garden by Iron & Wine
- All Ashore by Punch Brothers — WINNER
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do by The Milk Carton Kids
- Colors by Beck — WINNER
- Earthtones by Bahamas
- Head Over Heels by Chromeo
- Voicenotes by Charlie Puth
Best Alternative Music Album
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino by Arctic Monkeys
- Colors by Beck — WINNER
- Utopia by Bjork
- American Utopia by David Byrne
- Masseducation by St. Vincent
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Pharrell Williams — WINNER
Best R&B Performance
- "Long as I Live" by Toni Braxton
- "Summer" by The Carters
- "Y O Y" by Lalah Hathaway
- "Best Part" by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar — WINNER
- "First Began" by PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand" by Leon Bridges
- "Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight" by Bettye LaVette
- "Honest" by Major
- "How Deep is Your Love" by PJ Morton featuring Yebba — WINNER
- "Made for Love" by Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
- "Boo'd Up" by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai) — WINNER
- "come Through and Chill" by Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)
- "Feels Like Summer" by Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
- "Focus" by H.E.R., Darhyl Camper Jr, Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- "Long as I Live" by Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Everything Is Love by The Carters — WINNER
- The Kids Are Alright by Chloe X Halle
- Christ Dave and The Drumhedz by Chris Dave and The Drumhedz
- War & Leisure by Miguel
- Ventriloquism by Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
- Sex & Cigarettes by Toni Braxton
- Good Thing by Leon Bridges
- Honestly by Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R. by H.E.R. — WINNER
- Gumbo Unplugged (Live) by PJ Morton
Best Reggae Album
- As The World Turns by Black Uhuru
- Reggae Forever by Etana
- Rebellion Rises by Ziggy Marley
- A Matter of Time by Protoje
- 44/876 by Sting and Shaggy — WINNER
Best Rap Performance
- "Be Careful" by Cardi By
- "Nice For What" by Drake — WINNER
- "King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
- "Bubblin'" by Anderson .Paak
- "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- "Like I Do" by Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
- "Pretty Little Fears" by 6lack featuring J. Cole
- "This is America" by Childish Gambino — WINNER
- "All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
- "God's Plan" by Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) — WINNER
- "King's Dead" by Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock Future and James Blake)
- "Lucky You" by R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)
- "Sicko Mode" by Khalif Brown, Roget Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Jon Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Bid Hawk and Swae Lee)
- "Win" by K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Best Rap Album
- Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B — WINNER
- Swimming by Mac Miller
- Victory Lap by Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona by Pusha T
- Astroworld by Travis Scott
Best World Music Album
- Deran by Bombino
- Fenfo by Fatoumata Diawara
- Black Times by Seun Kuti and Egypt 80
- Freedom by Soweto Gospel Choir — WINNER
- The Lost Songs of World War II by Yiddish Glory
Best Spoken Word Album
- Accessory To War by Courtney B. Vance
- Calypso by David Sedaris
- Creative Quest by Questlove
- Faith - A Journey For All by Jimmy Carter — WINNER
- The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Best Country Solo Performance
- "Wouldn't It Be Great?" by Loretta Lynn
- "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" by Maren Morris
- "Butterflies" by Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
- "Millionaire" by Chris Stapleton
- "Parallel Line" by Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "Shoot Me Straight" by Brothers Osborne
- "Tequila" by Dan + Shay — WINNER
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" by Little Big Town
- "Dear Hate" by Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
- "Break up In The End" by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
- "Dear Hate" by Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris featuring Vince Gil)
- "I Lived It" by Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
- "Space Cowboy" by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) — WINNER
- "Tequila" by Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan +Shay)
- "When Someone Stops Loving You" by Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best Country Album
- Unapologetically by Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe by Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere by Ashley McBryde
- Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
- Volume 2 by Chris Stapleton
Best Comedy Album
- Annihilation by Patton Oswalt
- Equanimity & The Bird Revelation by Dave Chappelle — WINNER
- Noble Ape by Jim Gaffigan
- Standup For Drummers by Fred Armisen
- Tamborine by Chris Rock
Best Music Video
- "Apes---" by The Carters
- "This Is America" by Childish Gambino — WINNER
- "I'm Not Racist" by Joyner Lucas
- "PYNK" by Janelle Monae
- "Mumbo Jumbo" by Tierra Whack
Best Music Film
- Life in 12 Bars
- Whitney
- Quincy — WINNER
- Itzhak
- The King
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Call Me By Your Name
- Deadpool 2
- The Greatest Showman — WINNER
- Lady Bird
- Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Black Panther — WINNER
- Blade Runner 2049
- Coco
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- "All The Stars" by Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, Songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
- "Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
- "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
- "Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper) — WINNER
- "This is Me" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman ensemble)
Record of the Year
- "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
- "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile
- "This is America" by Donald Glover — WINNER
- "God's Plan" by Drake
- "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- "All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
- "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Album of the Year
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Brandi Carlile - By the Way I Forgive You
- Drake - Scorpion
- H.E.R. - H.E.R.
- Post Malone - Beerbongs and Bentleys
- Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
- Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour — WINNER
- Black Panther: The Album featuring Kendrick Lamar(soundtrack)
Song of the Year
- "All The Stars" by Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
- "Boo'd Up" by Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
- "God's Plan" by Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korson, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib
- "In My Blood" by Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
- "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
- "The Middle" by Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
- "Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
- "This is America" by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson — WINNER
Best New Artist
- Chloe X Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa — WINNER
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith