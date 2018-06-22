Grangeville Man Killed after Wrecking Motorcycle

MYRTLE, Idaho (KLIX) A Grangeville man was killed this morning when he crashed his bike near Myrtle in north Idaho. At around 11:30 a.m. Mario Garateix, age 65, was headed west on US Highway 12 on a motorcycle when he failed to make a curve in the road, hit a guardrail and lost control. Garateix was thrown from the bike and died at the crash scene, according to Idaho State Police. A helmet was not used. The highway was blocked for more than an hour.