Great Salt Lake Included In 30 Year Google Satellite Time-Lapse Video

This video is cool for so many reasons! It's a 30 year time lapse video from space of different locations across the globe - and one of those locations is the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

I grew up in Salt Lake City and I'm just over 30 years old so this video covers all the changes that have happened across the globe since I was born! Some changes aren't that big but the changes in the river flow in Peru (at 1:05), the city spreading across the land in Egypt (4 seconds in), and the Salt Lake water level receding (at :26) are some pretty big highlights in the video.

BONUS GALLERY - WEIRD THINGS IN TWIN FALLS SATELLITE IMAGES