Growing Rock Fissures Close Grand Teton Tourist Attraction

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park has closed the Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point tourist attractions because of concerns that a fissuring rock wall could pose a danger. National Park Service spokeswoman Denise Germann says growing cracks and fissures were observed in the large buttress above Hidden Falls. Germann tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the crack is about 100 feet (30 meter) long and runs horizontally along a rock wall that's at least 100 feet tall. Park officials are searching for a Park Service expert to assess the risk of the potentially unstable rock wall. Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point are located in the popular Jenny Lake area and are among the park's busiest attractions. Other Jenny Lake attractions, including the ferry, remain open.