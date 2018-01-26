Guns for Hire!

Shot Show. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

What handgun or rifle is best?

We also reflected on the scant media coverage of the Kentucky school shooting

A caller today reminded us what works best is what you’re comfortable with handling.

During our weekly gun show on Top Story we had many technical questions and some about some very specific models.

We also reflected on the scant media coverage of the Kentucky school shooting and the media’s efforts to inflate the number of shootings at schools.  You can listen to the podcast with Forrest Andersen, Todd Eccles and Bill Colley below:

Filed Under: bill colley, Bushmaster, Forrest Andersen, idaho, Kentucky, Kimber, Patriot Defense, Ruger, taurus, Todd Eccles, Washington Street Pawn
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top