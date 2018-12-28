Hailey Police Looking for Burglary Suspect

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Hailey Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly burglarized a gas station the day after Christmas. Hailey Police Department officials posted photos on social media asking the public for help identifying the possible teen suspect. They say he appears to have gotten away in a gold GMC Yukon like vehicle. The suspect was also wearing a jacket with patches on both sleeves with one that looks like an upside down chevron. If you have any information for police call 208-788-3531.