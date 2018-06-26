Has the Growth in Twin Falls in Any Way Made Your Life Better?
Over the weekend I was out for a drive and looking at the continuing construction in Southern Idaho.
Not everybody is thrilled by the changing pace of life
At times it appears it may be never ending but there will be a day when it slows. We don’t yet really have an estimate on when that happens but some people are going to be relieved. Not everybody is thrilled by the changing pace of life, although.
Clearly from a construction perspective there are jobs available. And a need for wait staff, clerks and maintenance. Have you in any way benefited from the growth? Or has the changing face of Idaho been harmful to you personally?