Hatchery Loses 3,000 Sturgeon in Recent Flooding

– The Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery in Wendell is one of America’s largest privately-owned steelhead rearing facilities.

Their water is provided from their namesake and recent area flooding missed them. Water instead ran into the neighboring wildlife management.

However road closures kept them from getting necessary fish food.

“It set us back because it was actually medicated feed that the fish needed to treat a disease that they had so it was bad I guess, but they got it taken care of and they're all doing fine,” said Cassie Sundquist, complex manager.

We spoke with Leo Ray owner of Fish Breeders of Idaho since 1973 and his fish weren't so lucky.

Two of his farms in Hagerman flooded and he lost about 3,000 sturgeon last week.

Many neighbors were out helping him try to salvage some of the fish.

Those fish weigh between 40 to 50 pounds.