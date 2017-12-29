Have You Seen This Wanted Man in Idaho?
A potentially dangerous Aaron T. Segelson is still at large.
Investigators now believe he caught a ride and is no longer in the immediate Hollister area
He’s the fellow who was involved in a crash on Route 93 near Hollister earlier this week. He took off running after the smash-up. Investigators now believe he caught a ride and is no longer in the immediate Hollister area.
Segelson may be armed. He has a violent criminal past. A warrant was already out for the man before Tuesday’s accident. An updated photograph is available at the Facebook page of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Again, if you see Segelson call the Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police or 9-1-1.