Have You Tried The Pizza Pie Cafe Challenge In Twin Falls?

Everyone loves a good food challenge! Pizza Pie Cafe in Twin Falls is doing one for about another month. If you win you get your picture on the "Wall of Fame", the pizza free and free shirts!

Losers have to pay $40 for the pizza and are immortalized on the "Wall of Shame".

The Challenge: You and two friends eat a 30" pizza in 60 minutes! I feel like three high school boys could pull this off. You can only do the challenge on Tuesdays though.

Are you going to try it? That is a lot of pizza!