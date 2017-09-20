Have You Visited This Hidden Idaho Cabin that Has a Water Wheel?

There's a cabin in Idaho that is rather famous, but it's also hidden (if that makes any sense). It's worth the drive if you're up for some exploring.

This is the Johnny Sack Cabin located near Big Springs, Idaho. It was recently featured by Only In Your State . The Fremont County website has some great information on this epic cabin. It's listed on the register of National Historic Places and won an award for outstanding historic preservation back in 2010. They provide this bit of history about the cabin and how it came to be:

In 1929, Johnny Sack leased a small tract of land from the United States Forest Service and began building his log cabin at Big Springs. Little did Johnny know when he first acquired the choice building site, his home would become a landmark one day discussed in the United States Congress.

According to the Fremont County website , Johnny and his family came to Idaho from Germany back in 1884. Get this. After he built the cabin, he would lease it for $4.15 per year. That's quite the bargain. Inflation sucks.

The visiting time for the Johnny Sack Cabin has just passed. You can normally check it out June 15 through September 10 each year. It's an amazing piece of Idaho history and would be worth putting on your to-do list next summer.