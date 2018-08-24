Head-on Crash Sends Several People to Hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a head-on crash in eastern Idaho.

The crash, which was reported at 7:20 p.m. westbound on U.S. Highway 26 about 4 miles east of Ririe, involved a Wyoming woman and a British Columbia man, according to Idaho State Police.

Lisa Fowler, 49, of Jackson, Wyo., was driving eastbound on US26 when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, driven by Donkgou Zhou, 44, of Richmond, British Columbia, causing Zhou’s vehicle to catch fire.

All occupants were able to exit the vehicle, police said. Fowler and one of Zhou's passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Two other passengers in Zhou's vehicle were taken by air ambulance, also to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Police said all occupants were wearing their seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.