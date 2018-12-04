Health District Plans Classes About the Dangers of Vaping 

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – More than 3.6 million middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes, according to the Food and Drug Administration. That’s up from 1.5 million students last year.

Are you worried that your child might be among the number?

Parents have every right to be concerned, since many vaping devices are disguised to look like flash drives, hoodie drawstrings, battery chargers and pens. South Central Public Health District, which has planned classes about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarette use, said in a statement on Tuesday:

The increased popularity of e-cigarettes among our youth raise concerns about early addiction, the effect of nicotine exposure on developing brains, exposure to harmful chemicals, and a potential transition over to traditional cigarettes.

The upcoming classes, which are free to attend, are for anyone 18 years and older and will focus on the latest research on vaping, the history of vaping devices and some of the current disguises, and the risks of using e-cigarettes, according to the news release.

Two classes are planned:

Monday, Dec. 17 (7 to 8 p.m.)

Twin Falls High School, Roper Auditorium

Wednesday, Dec. 19 (7 to 8 p.m.)

Buhl High School, Auditorium

“We are trying to help educate parents and teachers about the newest devices, what chemicals are in them, and how dangerous they may be,” SCPHD Health Education Specialist Cody Orchard said in the prepared statement. “We want to give parents the right tools to protect their kids.”

To register, contact Orchard at 208-737-5968.

Source: South Central Public Health District