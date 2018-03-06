Health District Seeks ‘Health Heroes’ Nominations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Do you or someone you know go above and beyond the call of duty to promote health in your community? If so, South Central Public Health District would like to hear from you.

The health district is accepting nominations for “Health Heroes,” an annual award giving to “individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to promote health in the community by working to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles, and protect the health and environment of southern Idaho citizens from March 2017 through March 2018.”

SCPHD says there are four categories this year: youth, adult volunteer, adult professional, and group/organization/business.

You have a name in mind, now what do you do?

Nomination must include a brief description explaining why the person or group exemplifies being a Health Hero. Examples include:

promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work

activities that help reduce suicides

promoting physical activity

activities that reduce obesity

preparing a community for a disaster

decreasing workplace injuries

promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes