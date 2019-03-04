Health District Seeks Nominations for ‘Health Heroes’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations in March for “Health Heroes 2019.”

The health district said Monday nominees can be individuals, groups or businesses that have made contributions to the health and well-being of people living in south-central Idaho.

“These are regular people who go out of their way to help our community,” Pam Jones, chairwoman of the SCPHD Health Heroes committee, said in a statement.

She gave examples of the average teen or teacher who uses their personal time to involve themselves in causes to benefit their communities in healthy ways.

“We call these people Health Heroes because they do so much for our community,” Jones said. “This is a chance to recognize their hard work.”

Nominations are being accepted online or at any of the district's five offices in the youth, adult, corporate, and behavioral health categories.

The health district said nominations, which must be received by the health district by April 1, must include a brief description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award. Examples of qualifying activities include, but not limited to the following:

Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work

Activities that help reduce suicides

Promoting physical activity

Activities that reduce obesity

Preparing a community for a disaster

Decreasing workplace injuries

Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes.

Award winners will be honored in a short ceremony that is open to the public on May 15.