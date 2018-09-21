TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Additional public hearings are scheduled for October for those who wish to comment on allowing heavy trucks on sections of state and U.S. highways in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

The hearings are for applications for trucks, weighing up to 129,000 pounds, to use sections of U.S Highway 93, including the business loop, and Idaho Highway 75.

“Hearings were held in early September on the same route applications,” according the Idaho Transportation Department, but “additional hearings have been scheduled to clarify that the route application for U.S. 93 includes portions of the U.S. 93 Business Loop, and to ensure stakeholders such as city councils and highway districts have the opportunity to comment.”

The business loop goes from the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue (North Five Points) in Twin Falls to the U.S. 93 junction with Idaho 25 near Jerome, ITD said in the news release on Friday.

Schedule for the additional hearings are as follows:

Idaho 75: 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Community Campus in Hailey.

S. 93: 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Twin Falls City Hall.

Those interested in reviewing the applications before the hearings can do so here :

Comments may also be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov, or mailed to:

Adam Rush

Idaho Transportation Department

3311 W. State St.

Boise, ID 83703.

The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, Oct. 24.