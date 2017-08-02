The Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced that the body of Mason Cunningham has been found in a canal. County Officials worked with various agencies to help find the little boy. The search began for Mason who was first reported missing on August 1st.

Officials stated that they found his body this morning in the Ten Mile Canal. The canal is a few miles away from his home. The Sheriff's Office will continue to look into the cause of Mason's death.

Mason was last seen wearing a light colored tank top and blue pinstriped shorts. He had been in the yard with a family member who had gone around the house to change irrigation. When the relative returned to the front of the house, Mason was missing.

Last night, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office were joined by multiple first responding agencies and volunteers. An attempt to search with a Meridian Police Department tracking dog last night yielded no results.